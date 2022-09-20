scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

IAF to induct made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter on October 3

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will attend the induction ceremony at Jodhpur Air Force base in Rajasthan.

Of the 15 helicopters being procured from the LSP, 10 are for the IAF and five for the Indian Army. (Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

The indigenously developed multi-role Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) capable of destroying enemy air defence and of being deployed in counter insurgency operations and combat search-and-rescue tasks is set to be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Jodhpur Air Force base in Rajasthan on October 3, officers said Tuesday.

The formal induction of the LCH comes months after the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved in March the procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production (LSP) at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with allied infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crores. Of the 15 helicopters being procured from the LSP, 10 are for the IAF and five for the Indian Army.

The induction ceremony of LCH at Jodhpur Air Force base on October 3 will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, officers said.

LCH has a narrow fuselage because of the tandem cockpit configuration for the pilot and co-pilot gunner. It has a number of stealth features, armour protection, night attack capability and crash worthy landing gear for better survivability. LCH is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by the Defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that the LSP version of the LCH has around 45 per cent indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 per cent for Series Production Version.

The MoD has said that the helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations.

It is also an effective asset to counter slow-moving aircraft and Remotely-Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) and can be deployed in high altitude bunker busting operations, counter insurgency operations both in jungle and urban environments. It can effectively support ground forces in various combat scenarios.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 05:22:10 pm
