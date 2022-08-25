scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

IAF procures 6,000 Multi-Spectral Camouflage Nets for enhanced protection of its strategic installations

The officials said the camouflage nets are a key counter-surveillance measures taken for the sensitive installations, which house strategic assets.

The conventional military camouflage covers protect the objects from being detected in the visible spectrum, which is an electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye. (Source: IAF: Twitter)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it has procured 6,000 indigenously manufactured Multi-Spectral Camouflage Nets that will provide enhanced camouflage for its strategic installations.

“#IAF has procured 6000 indigenously manufactured Multi-Spectral Camouflage Nets. The 6000th net was received on 23 Aug 22. The nets, manufactured by an Indian MSME-M/s Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd, will provide enhanced camouflage for #IAF installations. #AtmanirbharBharat,” the IAF said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The conventional military camouflage covers protect the objects from being detected in the visible spectrum, which is an electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye.

The multi-spectral camouflage, however, goes a step further and along with visible spectrum also protects from detection systems in infrared, radar and ultraviolet imaging.

The website of the Mumbai headquartered Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd lists various features of the Multi-Spectral Camouflage Nets as: “Protection from the entire Electromagnetic Spectrum – ultraviolet, visual, near infrared, thermal and RADAR detection. Concealment from detection. Fire retardant, light weight, high tear and breaking strength. Low water absorption and quick drying. Telescopic support structures for easy and quick deployment. Designed, developed and manufactured in India.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:59:09 pm
