At IAF base in Pune, President Ram Nath Kovind experiences SU-30 MKI full mission simulator

During his visit to the Air Force Station in Pune, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday witnessed the flypast by the Indian Air Force, interacted with the Air Warriors at the station and also experienced a full mission simulator of India’s frontline fighter jet Sukhoi-30 MKI.

President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra from December 6 to 9. On Monday, President Kovind visited the Raigad Fort and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his samadhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Air Force Station, Pune. The President witnessed a vibrant air display and interacted with the air warriors. The President also experienced the SU-30 MKI Full Mission Simulator during his visit. pic.twitter.com/wUNBfqsQRp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 7, 2021

The IAF base at Lohegaon in Pune is home to two squadrons of the Sukhoi 30 — the ’20 Squadron’ also known as ‘Lightnings’ and ’30 Squadron’ also known as ‘Rhinos.’ The flypast of the IAF comprised 27 aircraft including fighter jets and helicopters, officials said.

On Wednesday, the President is slated to present the President’s Standard to the Indian Navy’s 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai. The 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron is the formation that bombed the Karachi Port and sunk Pakistan Navy’s vessels in the 1971 war and will receive President’s Standard also known as President Colours, for its distinguished service to the nation.