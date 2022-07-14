Pune: Stuck in rising waters, IAF officer, family and pet dog rescued by fire brigade

An Indian Air Force officer and his family — wife, two children and their pet dog — who were stuck in their SUV, which was rapidly sinking amidst the rising water of Mula river near Harris Bridge in Pune’s Bopodi, were rescued by the Khadki Cantonment Fire Brigade on Wednesday evening.

”Around 7.45 pm, we received a call from Khadki traffic police that a family was stuck in their car near Harris Bridge amidst rising water levels. We reached the spot with a fire tender. In the initial assessment, we found that the water was at least 3-5 ft deep, depending on where you were,” Fire Officer Satish Kamble from Khadki Cantonment Fire Brigade said.

“As the water level was rising, the two children were made to climb atop the car, their mother sat on the window while the father was inside the car behind the steering wheel. The vehicle was stuck amidst the gushing flow of the rising water,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, the water levels of the Mula river rose significantly after water was discharged from dams after heavy spells of rain in the catchment areas. The road near Harris Bridge in Bopodi, which is very close to the riverbed, was submerged.

Kamble said that fire brigade officials used safety ropes and reached the car. “We found that the vehicle was stuck on a road divider and could not move. Carrying everyone back to safety would have been risky considering the rising water levels. We then decided to use a ladder, by resting the other end of the ladder on the supporting wall of the bridge. We then brought all family members, including their dog, to safety,” Kamble said.

According to Kamble, the IAF officer is serving at a defence establishment in Pune.

Apart from Kamble, the fire brigade team comprised Pratap Shirswal, Pankaj Tayde, Ajinkya Walunj, Atul Tarade and Vikas Harer. Health department official Shirish Patki provided coordination support.