scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Pune: Stuck in rising waters, IAF officer, family and pet dog rescued by fire brigade

An IAF officer and his family were trapped after their SUV got stuck on a road divider near Harris Bridge in Pune’s Bopodi even as the rising levels of the Mula river threatened to submerge the vehicle

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 14, 2022 2:18:11 pm
The IAF officer and his family were stuck in their SUV.

An Indian Air Force officer and his family — wife, two children and their pet dog — who were stuck in their SUV, which was rapidly sinking amidst the rising water of Mula river near Harris Bridge in Pune’s Bopodi, were rescued by the Khadki Cantonment Fire Brigade on Wednesday evening.

”Around 7.45 pm, we received a call from Khadki traffic police that a family was stuck in their car near Harris Bridge amidst rising water levels. We reached the spot with a fire tender. In the initial assessment, we found that the water was at least 3-5 ft deep, depending on where you were,” Fire Officer Satish Kamble from Khadki Cantonment Fire Brigade said.

“As the water level was rising, the two children were made to climb atop the car, their mother sat on the window while the father was inside the car behind the steering wheel. The vehicle was stuck amidst the gushing flow of the rising water,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, the water levels of the Mula river rose significantly after water was discharged from dams after heavy spells of rain in the catchment areas. The road near Harris Bridge in Bopodi, which is very close to the riverbed, was submerged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Kamble said that fire brigade officials used safety ropes and reached the car. “We found that the vehicle was stuck on a road divider and could not move. Carrying everyone back to safety would have been risky considering the rising water levels. We then decided to use a ladder, by resting the other end of the ladder on the supporting wall of the bridge. We then brought all family members, including their dog, to safety,” Kamble said.

According to Kamble, the IAF officer is serving at a defence establishment in Pune.

More from Pune

Apart from Kamble, the fire brigade team comprised Pratap Shirswal, Pankaj Tayde, Ajinkya Walunj, Atul Tarade and Vikas Harer. Health department official Shirish Patki provided coordination support.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement