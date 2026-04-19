IAF institutes court of inquiry into aircraft incident as flights resume at Pune airport

Flight operations at Pune airport limped back to normalcy on Saturday after the disruption caused by the incident involving an IAF aircraft. (File image)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has instituted a court of inquiry to establish the cause of the aircraft incident that led to a major disruption at Pune airport late Friday night, officials said on Saturday, as flight operations returned to normal after an overnight runway closure.

Flight operations at Pune airport limped back to normalcy on Saturday after the disruption caused by the incident involving an IAF aircraft. According to airport officials, departure operations resumed from 7.30 am, while arrivals commenced from 8 am.

Sources said that IAF personnel at the Air Force Station Pune worked through the night to restore the runway, enabling the resumption of safe flying operations at the earliest. The runway was declared operational at 8 am.