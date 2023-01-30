scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
IAF and French Carrier Strike Group conduct bilateral exercise off western coast

The Southern Western Air Command of the IAF said it participated with its frontline fighter jets Su-30MKI, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and the IL-78 Air to Air Refuelling Tanker.

IAF exerciseThe Southern Western Air Command of the IAF said it participated with its frontline fighter jets Su-30MKI, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and the IL-78 Air to Air Refuelling Tanker.

Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, conducted a bilateral exercise off the western coast near Bombay High aimed at “improving the synergy in the skies”.

Tweeting about the exercise, the Southern Western Air Command of the IAF said it participated with its frontline fighter jets Su-30MKI, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and the IL-78 Air to Air Refuelling Tanker, and the French navy participated with Rafale M and an E2C Hawkeye carrier-capable tactical airborne early warning aircraft. Bombay High or Mumbai High Field is an offshore oilfield located off the western coast.

The French CSG tweeted, “What a view! Six aircrafts from the French CSG and Indian Air Force aircrafts conducted an high-end training in the Indian Ocean. A great opportunity for our two countries to prepare together and improve their synergy in the skies!”

French Carrier Strike Group Six aircrafts from the French CSG and Indian Air Force aircrafts conducted an high-end training in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@French_CSG)

Another tweet from the CSG in French read, “The Sky sailors from the French CSG and airmen from the Indian Air Force met in the Ocean Indien for a high-level interaction. After Varuna and the stopover in Goa, the French CSG ends in a beautiful way. A particularly rich bilateral sequence.” [sic]

French CSG’s exercise with the IAF comes days after the 21st edition of the bilateral Naval Exercise between the two countries — Exercise Varuna conducted on the Western Seaboard. While the bilateral exercise between the two navies commenced in 1993, it was christened Varuna in 2001 and is a key feature of the India – France strategic bilateral relationship.

The latest edition of Exercise Varuna saw the participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier along with the integral helicopters and MiG 29K fighter aircraft. The French Navy was represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.

The exercise included advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:43 IST
