IAF deploys fighters, transport assets in Australia for multinational Exercise Pitch Black

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday that its contingent had reached Australia to participate in a biennial air warfare drill, Exercise Pitch Black, which will see 17 countries focusing on advancing their air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 strategic transport aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain, air-combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the participating air forces, the IAF said. Exercise Pitch Black 2022–the multinational exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)–is being held from Friday to September 8.

#ExPitchBlack22#IAF & 16 other Air Forces will be participating with over 100 aircraft & 2500 military personnel for one of the biggest military exercises in the southern hemisphere. Watch this space for more updates from the Land Down Under.@AusAirForce#GameOn pic.twitter.com/y0a0lOJsJO — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 19, 2022

The IAF first participated in the exercise with its assets in 2018 and prior to that the participation was as an observer. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A press statement from Australia’s Department of Defence quoted the exercise commander, Air Commodore Tim Alsop, as saying, “Pitch Black is a large force-employment exercise driven by fighter combat scenarios. This year, significant efforts have been made to advance the air-to-air refuelling capability between many of the participating nations.” The exercise includes both day and night operations.

“Air-to-air refuelling is a force multiplier, providing essential reach to our combat aircraft. Working with many of the participating nations aims to increase our force projection and maximise our capability,” Air Commodore Alsop added. He also said the return of the Exercise Pitch Black “marked an excellent opportunity to strengthen partnerships and to promote regional stability”.

As the #IAF contingent moves into #RAAF Darwin base for #ExPitchBlack22, heartfelt thanks to our friends from the French Air & Space Force for the enroute aerial refuelling support. Merci beaucoup!@Armee_de_lair pic.twitter.com/5xPvUMiFRy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 18, 2022

IAF officials said that the exercise provided a great opportunity for exchanging knowhow and experience with the participants in a dynamic warfare environment. It gives the contingent a chance to interact with various countries, gain first-hand experience of their training patterns, operating philosophies and the functioning of the combat assets of the friendly countries.

The RAAF websites said, “Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve our force integration, utilising one of the largest training airspace areas in the world — Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range. The exercise will host up to 2500 personnel and up to 100 aircraft from around the globe including participants from Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, Republic of Korea, UK, the Philippines, Thailand, UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand and the US. Significantly, Germany, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will be participating fully for the first time.”

On June 22, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles held talks in New Delhi. Both committed to give a fillip to the India-Australia joint working group on defence research and materiel cooperation.