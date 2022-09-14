IAF contingent returns home after participating in 17-nation air warfare drill Exercise Pitch Black

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent deployed in Australia over the last three weeks for the air warfare drill, Exercise Pitch Black, returned home Tuesday.

Organised by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Exercise Pitch Black this year included air forces from 17 countries including India, and saw participation of 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel operating primarily from RAAF Bases in Darwin, Tindal and Amberley. The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills, simulating complex air warfare scenarios, especially those involving large formations.

Upon return of its contingent back home, the IAF said, “The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences. The event witnessed a collaborative spirit that has led to a better understanding of each other’s capabilities & a bonhomie that will lead to enduring ties between the participating nations.”

The IAF contingent was led by Group Captain YPS Negi and comprised over 100 air warriors and was deployed with four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 strategic transport aircraft. The IAF had first participated in the exercise with its assets in 2018 and prior to that the participation was as an observer. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, air forces from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, US and UK had participated in the exercise. Of these, Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea were participating for the first time. The participation of all these countries in a joint military exercise is being looked at as a strong signalling to China and a concrete measure towards building a strategic coalition in the Indo-Pacific region.

General Angus Campbell, Chief of the Defence Force of Australia, tweeted about the exercise, “Pitch Black 22 is an excellent opportunity to strengthen partnerships, enhance interoperability, and promote regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.” Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said in a tweet after the exercise, “The important Indo-Pacific relationship between Indian Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force continues to go from strength to strength when our personnel train together and our senior Air Force leaders engage.”

Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Australia’s Chief of Air Force, said in a tweet, “Here in Australia we’re proud to call the Indian Air Force our friends. Indian Air Force have been here in RAAF Base Darwin for Ex Pitch Black 22, training alongside Royal Australian Air Force and 15 other nations, and it was an honour to spend some time with their team here.”

During the exercise this year, one of the key operational aspects on which the participating contingents worked on was air-to-air refuelling.

A press statement from Australia’s Department of Defence quoted the Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Tim Alsop, as saying, “This year, significant efforts have been made to advance the air to air refuelling capability between many of the participating nations. Air to air refuelling is a force multiplier, providing essential reach to our combat aircraft. Working with many of the participating nations aims to increase our force projection and maximise our capability.”

Another release quoted Air Commodore Alsop as saying, “By training with our international partners, we develop common standards, personal relationships, and most importantly, a level of trust that allows us to operate effectively together.”