Friday, Sep 09, 2022

IAF chief V R Chaudhari flies sortie on Rafale aircraft with fighter pilot son in Bengal’s Hasimara

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was on a visit to the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Area of Responsibility during which reviewed the operational preparedness of the airbase in Hasimara.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari flew the sortie on a Rafale aircraft with his son as part of a three-aircraft combat training mission. (Representational/File)

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari flew a sortie with his fighter pilot son Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari as part of a training mission at the Air Force Station in Hasimara, West Bengal on Friday.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was on a visit to the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Area of Responsibility during which he flew the sortie on a Rafale aircraft with his son as part of a three-aircraft combat training mission. “The sortie flown by CAS and his son is a continuation of the finest traditions of the IAF and underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing our young leaders for the challenges of the future,” the IAF said.

During the visit, the Chief of Air Staff reviewed and appreciated the operational preparedness of the airbase and interacted with the personnel stationed there. “He urged the personnel to continue their efforts in safeguarding the nation’s skies at all times,” the IAF said. Sqn Ldr Mihir was commissioned in the IAF in 2013.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:36:07 pm
