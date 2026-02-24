‘I won’t talk to a chatbot’: How this startup won over a sceptical 96-year-old veteran, redefined eldercare in Pune

Like all distress messages, this one was urgent: “Can you send someone?” When Preeti Damle went to the address, she was met by a 90-year-old man and his wife, who was a few years younger. The latter complained: “I want him to take your service because he has not had a bath for eight days.” The man responded, “I don’t need to take a bath because I don’t go out. Am I smelling bad?”

It was a situation that Damle and Sheetal Vaidya, the founders of Aashwast, a startup dedicated to providing support services for the elderly in Pune, had become adept at handling. Aashwast was founded in 2021 to offer empathetic hourly, daily, and emergency care to senior citizens in Pune. “The elderly are the most vulnerable people who need support, and they are at home,” says Damle.

Eldercare in India is equated with caretakers for eight, 10, or 12 hours who come from the unorganised sector and are mostly uneducated and untrained. Aashwast is one of the leading players in India to offer trained staff and at-home care to seniors, in their comfort zones.

Though independent seniors are hesitant to book the service themselves, demand is high. The company, which started with five services, such as helping seniors do their bank work, taking them to hospitals or for fun activities, such as the Sawai Gandharva Music Festival, now has a portfolio of more than 40-45 services, including arranging and attending the funeral of a client. All the services are underlined by safety and reliability.

The most popular service is Swift Services, which takes two-four hours and includes grocery shopping, social visits to a nearby friend, and a walk in the park. The Shift Services cover longer hours, four-24 hours, and include day and night home care service, specialised home cleaning, home maintenance services, and long social visits. Emergency Services are present for medical and non-medical requirements, from ambulance service and hospitalisation to emergency social visits. Professional Services range from legal services, financial planning services, physiotherapy, home maintenance, and speciality nursing. Then, there’s ‘Happy Adda’, a social platform for seniors that meets once a week for fun-and-learn activities.

“We are very clear that we want our systems to be solid so that seniors are not afraid to trust us. There have been cases where people have cheated senior citizens. That fear was also on the rise among them,” says Vaidya.

A 96-year-old retired Air Force officer once took their interview and tested them thoroughly before signing on. “When we got to his home, he showed us a smartphone and said, “I am not going to download an app. I will call and I want you to answer. I will talk to a person, not to a chatbot,” recalls Damle.

“He understood the process of how to get registered with us. In the days that followed, he started calling from different numbers. When I answered all his phone calls, after the fifth time, he said, ‘Come today, sign up and take your cheque’. He was ready to become our client,” she adds.

Loneliness, an invisible companion

Alongside a medical and nutrition boom, which allows people to live longer, there has been a growth in industries, such as IT, which has opened the doors for young people to settle in other cities and countries. “Technology, too, has contributed to the isolation of seniors. If you look at that whole picture, you want to ask if we are growing or lagging where senior care comes into play?” says Vaidya. She adds that it is mostly the children who approach the startup and sign up their parents.

The founders say that loneliness is an invisible companion among the elderly. The company is attempting to create more awareness, starting with corporates, about the changing emotional, psychological and physical needs of the elderly in their families. It is not right to assume that children know how to address the changing psychological, emotional and mental needs of their parents. “Until we start working from somewhere, there will never be a solution, and we will only be firefighting,” says Damle.