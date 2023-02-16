scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
I-T teams survey builder Anirudha Deshpande’s properties, offices

Deshpande is known for his proximity to several political leaders.

The search at Deshpande’s premises, which continued till late evening, created a flutter in the political circles. (Representational/File)
Income Tax officials carried out surveys at eight locations associated with Pune-based builder Anirudha Deshpande Wednesday.

Deshpande is known for his proximity to several political leaders. He is one of the early developers who built shopping malls and townships in the city. His company – City Corporation – has been associated with the initial phases of the first hill station projects.

During a survey, I-T officials can enter the premises of any person or organisation to look at documents if the department suspects tax evasion.

More from Pune

The search at Deshpande’s premises, which continued till late evening, created a flutter in the political circles.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 05:12 IST
