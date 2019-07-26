I-T raids at home & mill of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Income-Tax (I-T) officials raided the residence and sugar mill of former minister and NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur on Thursday. While I-T officials remained tight-lipped, NCP leaders termed the raids political vendetta.

The raids started early morning when 30-40 I-T officials arrived at the Kagal residence of Mushrif. Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory, a private sugar mill managed by Mushrif’s family, was also raided. Similar raids were carried out in four-five places in Pune, all of them said to be the homes of relatives and friends of the former minister. The search operations went on till late night.

The registration plates of the vehicles used by the I-T officials were of Sangli, Solapur, Thane and Satara. Armed policemen were posted outside Mushrif’s home with officials restricting access to the house.

As news about the raids and searches spread, a large crowd gathered outside the Kagal residence of Mushrif. Senior NCP leaders from Kolhapur claimed the raids were political. Mushrif had allegedly refused Kolhapur guardian minister and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil’s offer to join the BJP last week. The raids come as a combative BJP prepares to better its performance in the Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled later this year.

Mushrif is a senior NCP leader from Kolhapur and is said to be close to party chief Sharad Pawar.