‘I perform in Marathi,you laugh in Hindi’

Someone once questioned Marathi stand-up comedian Makarand Tilloo if he could perform in Hindi instead of Marathi. He answered  ‘Behenji,I will perform in Marathi but you can laugh in Hindi’. Everyone laughed when they heard that and then settled back for the rest of the show, says Tilloo,who along with his family has been a part of the Marathi comedy circuit for over 50 years,across three generations,starting with Makarands father,Madhukar Tilloo. Infact,his father was one of the first few comedians to spot the potential for stand-up comedy in the early 1960s. Artists like T L Deshpande,Suhasini Mulgaonkar and Madhukar Tilloo introduced the concept of ekapatrincha or one-man-shows to Marathi-speaking audiences across the state. Madhukars shows such as Prasang lahan,vinod lahan,were aired on the radio channel,Akashvani and were immensely popular with Maharashtrians.

Following in his fathers footsteps,Makarand Tilloo has been peforming Marathi stand-up for 24 years now. Since his first show,Hasnyasathi jaga,jaganyasathi hasa in 1988,he has completed more than 1500 shows and he is now scheduled to perform at the Pune Festival on September 27. The act,titled Hasyotsav Ekpatrincha will also feature six other artistes,Nitin Kulkarni,Ashok Murudkar,Jafar Momin,Dilip Halyal,Mridula Moghe and Pratik Joshi,a child artiste from the television show,Dabba Gul. Makarands act revolves around current affairs and everyday incidents.

Ask him about the challenges he faces as a Marathi comedian and Makarand stops joking. Stand-up is difficult in any language; you have to be aware of current affairs and be quick to think and improvise on your jokes. But the added challenge that Marathi comedy has faced is that it is not considered mainstream,unlike Hindi humour, he says. Televised comedy shows have made the genre popular however,he says. Makarands 10-year-old daughter,Harshada has already completed 110 shows after the TV show Afla Toon gave her national exposure.

A majority of Makarands performances are at residential societies,corporate events and at festivals. According to Makarand,the Marathi comedy scene is only increasing in popularity. There are over nine crore Maharashtrians and even if comedians were to do 100 to 200 shows a year,we would only be able to hit a small portion of the potential in the state, he says. The challenge lies in figuring out who the target audience is. Even in villages and small towns,he says ,people have knowledge about the happenings of the world and can appreciate intelligent jokes about current affairs. We have several such shows in smaller towns across Maharashtra. Like performing artistes,we dont need a stage or props. All we need is an audience and people are so stressed out these days,they are always willing for a laugh, he says.

