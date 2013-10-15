I learnt my political lessons from Dharia in Nashik jail

Girish Bapat

BJP MLA

My association with Mohan Dharia was 40 years old. The turning point in my life came when I spent 19 months in Nashik central jail with him during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975. Dharia and I were locked in Nashik central jail where our cells were located very close to each other.

Dharia was a very popular figure in those days. He had fallen out with Indira Gandhi whose policies he had opposed. And thats why Indira jailed him during Emergency. Dharia was part of the Young Turks of five Congress leaders who had openly rebelled against the party leadership…

In the Nashik jail,Dharia was a father figure to us. He conducted classes where I learnt my political lessons. He taught us how to walk on the political field. In a way,the direction of my political path was shaped by Dharia. And since then I have been walking on that path with utmost honesty and uprightness  with inspiration from the great leader.

It was in the jail that I picked up the habit of reading,which was infused in me by Dharia. We read scores of books and newspapers. Even several other jail inmates picked up the habit of reading. During our classes,Dharia spoke and guided us on different topics including local issues,state issues and international problems. He unfolded lessons in commerce and financial markets. He was an expert in commerce.

He fought for public causes till the last. Though he was not in the best of health,he never shirked his responsibility towards the society. The real tribute to him will be to carry forward his legacy on environmental and social fields.

