Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

I get trolled even when I sing bhajans: Amruta Fadnavis

The music video 'Mood Banaleya, her first in Punjabi, in collaboration with Meet Bros, has clocked over 30 million hits on Youtube so far

Amruta's singing and appearances in music videos has often put her and husband Devendra at the receiving end of social media trolling.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said she is now used to getting trolled on social media. Her comments came after the release of her Punjabi dance number last week. “It’s because of politics that I get trolled. I get trolled even I sing bhajans,” she told reporters in Pune on the sidelines of a public event Tuesday.

The music video Mood Banaleya, her first in Punjabi and in collaboration with Meet Bros, has clocked over 30 million hits on YouTube so far.

“I am so glad that people have liked the song. Even small kids are making reels. Everyone is liking the songs. It’s my belief that despite negativity if a woman tried something consistently and improves, she gets success and people support her,” said Fadnavis.

When asked about negative reactions the song has received on social media, Fadnavis said, “I am used to getting trolled. I get trolled even when I release a bhajan. Trolling only gives me more energy and the will to do better. After watching the song, Devendraji told me that it was good, but because of politics, it will get trolled. That’s what happened but I was prepared,” said the banker.

More from Pune

Her singing and appearances in music videos have often put Amruta and her husband Devendra at the receiving end of social media trolling.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:36 IST
