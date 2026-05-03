Against all odds | ‘I felt like the universe was doing its duty’: 75-year-old Pune gynaecologist on reaching Everest Base Camp

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Battling biting cold, snowfall, and thinning oxygen levels in the Himalayas, Dr Sharayu Ghole, 75, Pune-based gynaecologist and educator, reached Everest Base Camp at 5,364 metres on April 6, along with her daughter-in-law, Pallavi Ghole. The climb was as much about adventure as it was a vindication of what Sharayu Ghole told herself every day as she undertook the gargantuan task: “that one can do anything one wants.”

“Everybody asks me why at this age, but for me, I am not old! I feel very active and can do what I want to,” she said. Dr Sharayu Ghole is currently associated with Sumati Balwan School and works with underprivileged children in the Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi area.

The idea of attempting the trek came unexpectedly during a walk on Taljai Hill, where she met a trekker who had recently completed the Everest Base Camp journey. He noticed her trekking poles and asked if she was preparing for something, something that had not even crossed her mind at the time.

Soon after, Shreekant Dhumale, founder of Sagarmatha Explorers and one of the key organisers of the trek, introduced her to the expedition team and encouraged her to take up the challenge. “When someone says you can go to the highest peak in the world, I just jumped at the idea,” she said.

While the initial days of the trek were manageable, the realities of the Himalayan terrain soon set in. She said the impact of low oxygen levels was far more intense than expected. Guided by Sherpa Phurba, the group navigated harsh weather conditions, including rain, snowfall, and strong winds, making each stage of the ascent physically demanding.

In the final stretch, however, she described experiencing a different kind of strength. Over the last three to four days, her energy levels remained unexpectedly high despite the altitude. “I didn’t really worry. I felt like the universe was doing its duty, and I was destined to complete this journey,” she said, attributing her resilience to a sense of spiritual power.

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Despite her age and physical limitations, she said she did not experience the kind of strain many would expect. She added that while walking felt manageable, the real challenge was enduring the cold during rest. “When you’re moving, it’s fine. The difficulty is when you’re stationary, but you come to terms with the cold,” she said.

Despite the conditions, her mindset remained steady. She said her work as an educator shaped her belief. “I run a school for underprivileged children and an ashram, and I tell them every day that they can do anything. I was telling that to myself too.”

She described reaching the base camp as an experience beyond words, calling it a mix of accomplishment, pride, peace, and transformation. “It was an amazing feeling. You cannot put it into words… It was bliss,” she said.

She also credited her daughter-in-law as a constant source of support during the trek, describing her as more than a daughter and noting that they both enjoyed the journey together.

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(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)