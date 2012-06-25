I do not know how I landed in Pakistan

Bhanudas Karale,a mentally unstable man was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on June 15,was in the city on Saturday. Karale,who hails from Ahmednagar,was arrested for accidentally straying into the Pakistani territory on August 28,2010.

Speaking at a press iconference organised by NGO Sarhad,he said,It was difficult for me in jail. I did not understand what they said in Urdu and communication was an issue.

Also present at the event were his brother Dattatrayay Karale,son Rohidas,nephew Nitin,Lt Gen Vinayak Pathankar and Sanjay Nahar,founder of Sarhad. I do not know how I entered Pakistan. I had no proof of my nationality,so they would not release me. I only remembered my family and God during that time.

Many Indian and Pakistani activists lobbied for Karales release. Though a Lahore High Court had issued a directive to release Karale immidiately in November last year,the process was stuck due to delay in his verification of his nationality. Last month the Indian High Commission finally sent the required proof of nationality which resulted in his repatriation.

Nahar said,We are thankful for the support from Pakistan,political parties as well as activists from Punjab.

The major issue that has cropped up in this episode is the imprisonment of innocent people by various countries. This process of arresting people unjustly has to be stopped. This is a sensitive issue and cannot be encouraged. Organisations try to get involved in the sanction of releases through mass media,knowing that it is a thankless job but it is for the betterment of the society , Lt. Gen. Vinayak Pathankar explained.

