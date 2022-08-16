I-Day trial runs successful, Pune Metro to extend till Dapodi, Deccan Gymkhana soon

After launching its metro rail service for a limited distance earlier this year, Pune Metro is all set to expand following successful trial runs from Garware College to Deccan Gymkhana and from Phugewadi to Dapodi conducted on Monday, officials said.

“Pune metro rail has successfully conducted the first trial run on August 15 for the extended route from Phugewadi to Dapodi on Reach 1 and from Garware college to Deccan Gymkhana on Reach 2,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

He said the routes will be made operational in the coming months after conducting more trials. “The successful trial run on these routes have paved the way for extending the service till Shivajinagar on Reach 1 and Civil Court on Reach 2,” Sonawane added. The coaches travelled at a speed of 15 kmph during the trial run.

On Independence Day, Pune Metro also registered a record ridership of 87,429 and a revenue collection of Rs 8.16 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Pune Metro on March 6 this year and the operations were started from Vanaz to Garware College on the proposed Reach 1 route till Ramwadi and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi on the proposed Reach 2 route till Swargate.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, said, “We are committed to operationalising the extension of both the routes on Reach I and Reach II. The trial runs have begun and soon it will be open for the public in the next few months.”

The work of Pune Metro project, implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd or Maha Metro, is going in full swing. The Metro has a total length of 33.2 km and has 30 stations, including five underground and 25 elevated stations.

To speed up the project, Pune Metro has divided the routes into Reach 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court), Reach 2 (Vanaz to Civil Court) and Reach 3 (Ramwadi to Civil Court), Underground Route 1 (Swargate to Civil Court) and Underground Route 2 (Range Hill to Civil Court). Commercial operations have already begun from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College station.