scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

I-Day trial runs successful, Pune Metro to extend till Dapodi, Deccan Gymkhana soon

On Independence Day, Pune Metro registered a record ridership of 87,429 and a revenue collection of Rs 8.16 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 16, 2022 1:45:41 pm
Pune Metro was inaugurated on March 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has seen over 2.5 lakh commuters on two of its stretches. (File)

After launching its metro rail service for a limited distance earlier this year, Pune Metro is all set to expand following successful trial runs from Garware College to Deccan Gymkhana and from Phugewadi to Dapodi conducted on Monday, officials said.

“Pune metro rail has successfully conducted the first trial run on August 15 for the extended route from Phugewadi to Dapodi on Reach 1 and from Garware college to Deccan Gymkhana on Reach 2,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

He said the routes will be made operational in the coming months after conducting more trials. “The successful trial run on these routes have paved the way for extending the service till Shivajinagar on Reach 1 and Civil Court on Reach 2,” Sonawane added. The coaches travelled at a speed of 15 kmph during the trial run.

On Independence Day, Pune Metro also registered a record ridership of 87,429 and a revenue collection of Rs 8.16 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
Also Read |First segment of third Metro line erected at Hinjewadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Pune Metro on March 6 this year and the operations were started from Vanaz to Garware College on the proposed Reach 1 route till Ramwadi and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi on the proposed Reach 2 route till Swargate.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, said, “We are committed to operationalising the extension of both the routes on Reach I and Reach II. The trial runs have begun and soon it will be open for the public in the next few months.”

The work of Pune Metro project, implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd or Maha Metro, is going in full swing. The Metro has a total length of 33.2 km and has 30 stations, including five underground and 25 elevated stations.

More from Pune
Advertisement

To speed up the project, Pune Metro has divided the routes into Reach 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court), Reach 2 (Vanaz to Civil Court) and Reach 3 (Ramwadi to Civil Court), Underground Route 1 (Swargate to Civil Court) and Underground Route 2 (Range Hill to Civil Court). Commercial operations have already begun from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College station.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:41:24 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement