I am not someone who runs away, says Ajit Pawar

Six days after he left the NCP convention at Shirdi, fuelling speculation, senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday attended a function in Maval area.

“I was travellling abroad. But the media, without cross-checking, ran stories saying I was running away…Nobody tried to contact my office. Without any reason, attempts were made to tarnish my image….I am not someone who runs away, I always face any situation … I will hold a separate press conference on the issue,” Pawar said.

He added, “I had gone abroad and returned last night.”

After Pawar left the party convention, NCP state chief Jayant Patil had told the media that he had gone to his maternal grandmother’s home.