scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

I am not someone who runs away, says Ajit Pawar

After Pawar left the party convention, NCP state chief Jayant Patil had told the media that he had gone to his maternal grandmother's home.

Pawar said, "I had gone abroad and returned last night." (File Photo)

Six days after he left the NCP convention at Shirdi, fuelling speculation, senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday attended a function in Maval area.

“I was travellling abroad. But the media, without cross-checking, ran stories saying I was running away…Nobody tried to contact my office. Without any reason, attempts were made to tarnish my image….I am not someone who runs away, I always face any situation … I will hold a separate press conference on the issue,” Pawar said.

He added, “I had gone abroad and returned last night.”

More from Pune

After Pawar left the party convention, NCP state chief Jayant Patil had told the media that he had gone to his maternal grandmother’s home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:28:21 am
Next Story

BJP to focus on Baramati Lok Sabha seat, hopes to buck the trend

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement