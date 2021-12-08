I am asymptomatic, feeling fine: First patient diagnosed with Omicron in Pune

A 47-year-old software engineer, the first person detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Pune city, on Tuesday said he was asymptomatic and feeling fine. “I am in my hotel room as part of the institutional quarantine, engaged with office work (online) and doing my daily exercises,” the techie, who tested positive for the infection on his return from Finland, told The Indian Express.

The software engineer said he had tested negative for Covid-19 before he left Finland on November 23. “I arrived in Mumbai early on November 25 and reached Pune the same day. On November 26, I even attended office. However, on November 28, I had a fever. Considering that I had travelled and had a fever, I decided to immediately isolate myself in my room and got tested on November 29. The laboratory had sent my sample for genome sequencing, which confirmed the presence of Omicron variant,” he said.

While Pune Municipal Corporation’s health officials have been in daily contact with him, as per protocol, they had to ensure institutional quarantine for the patient. “I did not have symptoms and didn’t go to a hospital as medical attention was not required. Covid tests have been conducted on my colleagues, family members and even the residents of the society that I stay in, and those reports were negative,” he said.

According to civic health officials, 42 of the man’s contacts were tested, of which 15 were in the high-risk category. All of them tested negative.

The man, who was fully vaccinated by June this year, said he did not require any medication barring a paracetamol for fever. “As per protocol, I got my blood tests and chest scans done, and the reports were normal,” he said.

Six other patients from Pune district — members of the same family who had tested positive for Omicron variant — have been admitted to Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri.

Dr Balasaheb Hodgar, in-charge at the Covid-dedicated hospital, told The Indian Express that the hospital currently has three adults and three children. While one patient has a cough, others are asymptomatic. “Nearly 60 beds are dedicated for Covid and this family has been kept in a separate ward with an internet facility. Meals are served regularly here and we are monitoring blood pressure and other parameters. After the quarantine period is over, another Covid test will be performed and if they test negative, they will be sent home for another seven-day quarantine,” Dr Hodgar said.

State crosses 12 crore vaccination doses

Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 120 million (12 crore) vaccine doses administered on Monday, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra.

Maharashtra had achieved the 100-million mark of Covid vaccination doses on November 9 and 110-million doses on November 25.

Till now, Maharashtra has administered 12,02,70,585 vaccine doses, while 4.37 crore individuals have received both doses of the vaccine. This means that 47.81% of eligible population and 7.65 crore individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.