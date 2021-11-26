Hypertension among adults highest in Sikkim: National Family Health Survey

ACROSS MOST states and Union Territories, at least one-fifth of women and men suffer from hypertension, the National Family Health Survey (2019-20) found. The numbers are highest among adults in Sikkim, with 35 per cent of women and 42 per cent of men having elevated blood pressure levels.

There is a considerable variation across the states/UTs in the prevalence of both high or very high random blood glucose levels and hypertension among women as well as men, experts said at a webinar organised by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) on the key findings of NFHS-5.

According to the data, 24 per cent of men have elevated blood pressure levels and need medicine to control it while among women it is 21 per cent. The percentage of high blood sugar levels is 15.6 among men and 13.5 in women. The National Family Health Survey round 5 NFHS-5 (2019-21) results for India and 14 Phase-II States/UTs were released in the form of fact-sheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and other health-related areas.

The findings of NFHS-5 in respect of 22 states and UTs were covered in Phase-I and released in December 2020. Explaining the trend in Sikkim, Sarang Pedgaonkar, Assistant Professor at International Institute for Population Sciences told The Indian Express that obesity, tobacco and alcohol consumption is also high here. “These are metabolic and behavioural risk factors that lead to non-communicable diseases,” Pedgaonkar said.

The obesity levels were also with 35 per cent of women and 36.3 per cent in men having a body mass index of more than25kg/m2.

Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal also showed high blood glucose levels among the population, the survey found.

Around 27 per cent of men in Kerala have high blood glucose levels while it is 24.8 per cent among women. In Goa (24 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women had high blood glucose levels) while the levels were equally high in Tamil Nadu (22 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women) Andhra Pradesh (22 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women) and West Bengal (21 per cent of men and 17 per cent of women).

In Kerala, 32.8 per cent of men have elevated blood pressure levels while it is 30.9 per cent among women. In Punjab, 37.7 per cent of men have elevated blood pressure levels while the percentage is 31.2 among women. Men are more likely to have high or very high random blood glucose levels as well as hypertension compared to women across states/UTs, Pedgaonkar said.

Only five states where screening for cervical cancer is over 3 per cent Meanwhile, there are only five states where screening of cervical cancer is more than 3 per cent while six states show a screening test of more than 1 per cent for breast cancer.

Cervical cancer is a major cause of cancer mortality in women and more than a quarter of its global burden is contributed by developing countries. So far, screening for cervical cancer in (30-49 age group) is more than 3 per cent in states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Tamil Nadu.

Screening for breast cancer is higher than 1 per cent in Goa, Maharashtra, Manipur, Kerala, Mizoram and Tamil Nadu.

For oral cancer among women, the screening is more than 1 per cent only in four states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Among men screening for oral cancer is 6 per cent in Andhra Pradesh followed by Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (4 per cent each) and Telangana and Chandigarh (3 per cent each).