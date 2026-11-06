Hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.72 cr seized from Bangkok passenger

Packed inside two packets of noodles and then concealed in packets of durian fruit snacks, this was the elaborate concealment method used by drug traffickers to smuggle high-value hydroponic weed from Bangkok into India, police officials said. However, the attempt was foiled by Pune Customs officials, who seized 10.64 kg of the contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 3.72 crore, at Pune International Airport.

The Indian national arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch of Pune Customs on the evening of November 4. The passenger was intercepted based on passenger profiling and suspicious images detected during the scanning of his check-in baggage.