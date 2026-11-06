Hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.72 cr seized from Bangkok passenger

Packed inside two packets of noodles and then concealed in packets of durian fruit snacks, this was the elaborate concealment method used by drug traffickers to smuggle high-value hydroponic weed from Bangkok into India, police officials said. However, the attempt was foiled by Pune Customs officials, who seized 10.64 kg of the contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 3.72 crore, at Pune International Airport.
The Indian national arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch of Pune Customs on the evening of November 4. The passenger was intercepted based on passenger profiling and suspicious images detected during the scanning of his check-in baggage.
In its press statement, Pune Customs said, “Following statutory procedures under the NDPS Act, 1985, the officers carried out a detailed examination of the passenger’s luggage. A novel modus operandi was unearthed during the search of the check-in trolley bag, where the passenger attempted to conceal illicit narcotics under the guise of commercial food items. The contraband was hidden amidst packets of noodles, packaged inside 09 rectangular silver-coloured packets bearing retail labels of ‘Freeze Dried Monthong Durian,’ each further lined with two layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene to mask detection.”
“Upon opening the packets, yellowish-green dried floral tops emitting a strong pungent odour were discovered. Preliminary testing using the Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit confirmed the substance to be positive for Marijuana/Ganja (Hydroponic Weed),” the statement added. “The entire consignment of Hydroponic Weed, weighing 10.642 kilograms with an estimated market value of Rs. 3.72 Crore has been seized along with packing materials under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” it further read.
The passenger was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate. The accused has been granted judicial custody till 18th November by the Court.