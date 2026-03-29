Hydroponic weed worth Rs 26.8 crore seized at Pune airport in consignment containing ‘Chinese-origin food items’

The goods were declared as ‘Mandarin orange Sacs’ and were packed in white thermocol boxes. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Customs department officials have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 26.8 crore at the Pune International Airport on Thursday.

As per a press release issued on Sunday, the seized contraband was found in an import consignment of “food items of Chinese origin”, which arrived at the Pune International Airport from Thailand.

As stated in the press release, the goods in this consignment were declared as ‘Mandarin orange Sacs’ and were packed in white thermocol boxes.

When the said consignment was scanned at the premises of Air Cargo, Pune Customs, images of the goods initially did not appear to be organic in nature.