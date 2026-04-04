Hydroponic weed of Rs 33L seized at Pune Airport

Officials said the contraband was found in two transparent vacuum sealed packets wrapped with carbon paper from inside.

Customs department officials seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 33.6 lakh from a passenger at Pune International Airport on Friday.

As per a press release issued Saturday, based on profiling, officers from the Air Intelligence Unit at Pune International Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Air India Express Flight on Friday.

A search of his hand bag revealed the presence of hydroponic weed — which is marijuana grown using hydroponic techniques.

Officials said the contraband was found in two transparent vacuum sealed packets wrapped with carbon paper from inside. “The contraband was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further Investigation is ongoing,” the press release stated.