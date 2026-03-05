Hydroponic weed worth Rs 74.5 lakh found in aircraft lavatory at Pune airport

The contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (Representational Image. Reuters)

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department at Pune International Airport recovered 745 grams of hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth Rs 74.5 lakh, from the lavatory of an Air India Express flight from Bangkok to Pune on Tuesday.

According to a press statement issued by the Customs Department, the contraband was found during a search of the aircraft. “Two yellow coloured food packets were found in the tissue cabinet of the lavatory. These two food packets were found to be containing ‘eight vacuum sealed packets of hydroponic weed’,” the statement said.

The contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Customs officials said further investigation is underway to identify the person who placed the banned substance in the aircraft.