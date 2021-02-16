Hybrid Pune Film Festival will cost more

As per organisers, those who will buy online screening passes, will be able to watch “only 26 recent films” on the virtual platform while those who will buy the passes for physical festival will be able to attend theatrical screenings of about 150 international films.

Film lovers who want to enjoy the world cinema offerings at Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) – which will be held in a hybrid form with theatric and online screenings – will have to shell out more with the organisers asking the film-lovers to obtain separate passes for physical and virtual screenings.

Delegate registrations for PIFF, the official film festival of Maharashtra, organised by Pune Film Foundation (PFF) headed by filmmaker Jabbar Patel, will be held between March 4 and March 11 and delegate registrations for the festival has commenced from Tuesday.

This year, the film lovers will have to buy a delegate pass costing Rs 600 to attend the film screenings in theatres and a separate pass costing Rs 500 in case they want to watch films screened online. Thus those wishing to enjoy the film festival in its hybridity will have to shell out Rs 1100. Last year, which was a physical edition like all previous years, the cost of delegate pass was Rs 800 for a general audience and Rs 600 for students, senior citizens and film club members.

As per organisers, those who will buy online screening passes, will be able to watch “only 26 recent films” on the virtual platform while those who will buy the passes for physical festival will be able to attend theatrical screenings of about 150 international films.

The physical screenings will take place at PVR, Pavillion Mall on SB Road, National Film Archive of India (Law College Road) and Inox (Camp). The online registration will be available on http://www.piffindia.com from Feb 16th, while the spot registration will be done at these venues February 25 onwards.

As reported by the The Indian Express earlier, although PIFF is held in January every year, the 19th edition of the festival got pushed into March as the International Film Festival of India (IFFI moved to this slot owing the COVID-19 pandemic. IFFI, the biggest film festival in the country, was held between January 14 and 24, requiring the PIFF to be shifted to newer dates to avoid a clash.