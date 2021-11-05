Husband, with help from 2 others, murdered man for having affair with wife: Cops

THE INQUIRY into the disappearance of a 27-year-old man from Bavdhan has revealed that he was allegedly murdered by the husband of the woman he was having an affair with and his body was later burnt to ashes on a furnace at a hooch den.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested the husband of the woman and his aide from Madhya Pradesh and another accomplice from Pune.

The 27-year-old man from Bavdhan was reported missing by his mother on October 22. As the police started probing various angles including kidnap, they found a slipper used by the missing man in the front yard of a house. As police teams started further probe, they found that the missing person was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the man in whose yard the slipper was found. Police teams kept surveillance on the suspect and unravelled a murder conspiracy.

Investigators of Hinjewadi police station found that on the night of October 21, the suspect noticed two missed calls on his wife’s phone made from the victim’s mobile number. Later in the night, the victim had come to the area where the suspect lives, to meet his wife. The suspect and his two accomplices then brutally murdered the victim by stabbing him in the chest and abdomen. They later took his body to the hooch den owned by the suspect and burnt the body to ashes. Later, the remains were scattered at various places in the area including some water bodies.

Police initially detained one accomplice from Pune and later arrested another accomplice and the main suspect from Madhya Pradesh.

These arrests were made over the past two days. Later police also recovered some remains of the victims including a metal rod implanted in the victim’s leg following a mishap in the past.