Husband, parents booked over marriage of 12-year-old girl

Five persons, including parents of a 12-year-old girl, have been booked for allegedly getting her married to a 20-year-old man. A social activist lodged the first information reporting this case.

While the wedding took place on June 9, the activist recently got information about the marriage, and lodged a police complaint.

Other than her parents, police have also booked the 20-year-old man and his parents under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

