Friday, August 14, 2020
Husband, parents booked over marriage of 12-year-old girl

Other than her parents, police have also booked the 20-year-old man and his parents under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: August 14, 2020 11:00:14 pm
pune child marriage, pune 12 year old girl marriage, child marriage, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, indain express newsA police official said no arrests have been made so far.( Representational)

Five persons, including parents of a 12-year-old girl, have been booked for allegedly getting her married to a 20-year-old man. A social activist lodged the first information reporting this case.

While the wedding took place on June 9, the activist recently got information about the marriage, and lodged a police complaint.

A police official said no arrests have been made so far.

