Husband kills wife, commits suicide at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri

A man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri area in the early hours of Monday. The incident came to light when their children woke up in the morning and saw their dead parents.

Police have identified the deceased couple as Usha Yogesh Gaikwad (28) and her husband Yogesh Tanaji Gaikwad (33), resident of Piraji Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

Police said Usha worked as a domestic maid and Yogesh was currently unemployed. They got married about 13 years ago and have two sons aged ten and eight years. Police said Yogesh doubted her character and this led to a quarrel between the couple on Sunday night.

Later, when their children were sleeping, Yogesh allegedly strangled Usha to death following the quarrel, He then allegedly hanged himself in the house.

On receiving information, a team of Chandan Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into this case.