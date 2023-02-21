Husband, in-laws held for ‘killing woman’ at Chikhali

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws at their residence in Jadhavwadi, Chikhali on Saturday.

In this connection, her father Somnath Hole (53) lodged a First Information Report at Chikhali police station on Sunday.

Police have arrested the woman’s husband Pravin Jadhav (33), father-in-law Kaluram Jadhav (52) and the mother-in-law under sections 302, 304 (b), 498 (a), 120 b, 323, 504, 34 of IPC and

sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to police, the accused have been allegedly harassing the woman since August 2017 by raising doubts about her character and by asking her to bring gold ornaments, car and money from her parents.

It is alleged that the accused hatched a conspiracy and strangulated her to death sometime before 7.45 am on February 18.