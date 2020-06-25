Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman, giving her triple talaq: Pune Police

No arrests have been made yet. (Representational) No arrests have been made yet. (Representational)

Following a complaint lodged by a woman, the Pune City Police has booked five persons, including her husband and in-laws, for allegedly giving her ‘triple talaq’ orally because she failed to bring Rs 20 lakh from her parents.

The woman, who is 25 years old, lodged the FIR in this case at Kondhwa police station last week. According to the complaint, the woman married Faizal Shaikh two years ago and her husband and in-laws harassed her physically and mentally, police said.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “We have registered the offence as per the complaint lodged by the woman. No arrests have been made yet. The accused persons are residents of Nashik and we have issued notices to them. Further investigation is on.”

Her husband and in-laws have been booked under Section 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) 2019, which is also known as the ‘Triple Talaq Bill’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd