Hunt begins for duo suspected with tampering ATM machine

Pune City Police have launched a search for two unidentified suspects who allegedly tampered with the sensor of a cash dispenser machine in an ATM kiosk in Model Colony and fled with cash that a user failed to withdraw due to malfunction, officials said.

The incident took place on April 27, between 11.50 am and 12.20 pm at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank located at Deep Bangla Chowk. An FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday at Chatushrungi police station by a bank official after the tampering came to light.

Police probe has pointed at two suspects who came to the kiosk and tampered with the sensor of the cash dispenser. A customer then came to the kiosk and started the process to withdraw Rs 5,000 that the dispenser did not deliver, possibly due to the malfunction caused by the suspected tampering.

Probe has now revealed that the two suspects came back to the kiosk minutes later and took out Rs 5,000 from the cash tray of the ATM by using a tool, official said. The incident came to light after the customer approached the bank after he got the message of cash withdrawal following the failed attempt, they added.

Police officials probing the case said that they had gathered a number of clues based on the footage from security cameras and have launched a search for the suspects.