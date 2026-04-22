Hundreds of govt employees join statewide strike over Old Pension Scheme

Hundreds of state government employees from various departments joined a strike at Pune’s Central Building on Tuesday. Under the banner of Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Madhyavanti Sangathna, striking workers demanded implementing the Old Pension Scheme among other things.

In Pune, the protesters were led by retired government employee Maruti Shinde, Pune District President of the organisation. He told The Indian Express, “Our main demand is that the Revised National Pension Scheme 2024 that we achieved through protests has not been implemented. Further, class 4 contractual employees should also be regularised. We should also get cashless health benefits. We are protesting for various such demands.”

“We will continue our strike until the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) gives us in writing that our demands will be met,” added Shinde.

A Pune RTO official said, “All working staff, excluding the officers, have participated in the indefinite strike beginning today. Main demands include increasing the retirement age limit from 58 to 60, and applying the Old Pension Scheme , among others.”

RTO operations impacted

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pune Deputy RTO Sandip Khadse said, “We have called up around 15 ground executive officers to manage the administrative work as around 60 administrative staff have been involved in the strike. The routine operations will be affected till the staff joins back.”

Nilesh Dhawale, an agent working at Pune RTO, said, “For vehicle transfers, Registration Certificate (RC) duplication, and cancellation of hypothecation, that is to remove a lender’s charge from a vehicle’s RC, the owner needs to present in person for signature. For these services, several of them travelled today to the Pune RTO office from across the city, like Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, Kothrud, and other parts, while taking a leave, but had to return.”

“Some citizens come for general enquiries about required documents; they were also not informed about the strike, so over 100 such individuals had to return without any help today,” added Dhawale.

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Vishwa Inarkar, another RTO agent, echoed similar inconvenience caused to learner licence applicants. “In the morning, the tests for new learning license applicants were conducted, but were closed in the afternoon. If the strike continues for long, then the administrative work in the department is expected to be severely hampered, causing significant inconvenience to citizens,” Inarkar said.

Nurses support strike

Around one lakh nurses at govt run hospitals are currently supporting the strike across the state. Sumitra Tote, state secretary of Maharashtra State Nurses Association said that they were protesting by wearing black ribbons (badges) at work. However the association has threatened to join the strike after three days if no decision is taken by the government on their demands.

In March 2023, then CM Eknath Shinde had appointed a three-member committee to study the question of the Old Pension Scheme. In 2024, the Maharashtra government had announced that it had accepted a revised National Pension Scheme (NPS). Under this scheme, employees will have the option to get a pension of 50 per cent based on their last drawn salary and Dearness Allowance (DA) and a family pension of 60 per cent of their pension and DA. Protestors say that the Maharashtra government is dragging its feet over implementation of this scheme, causing loss to employees retired after March 1, 2024.

(With inputs from Anuradha Mascarenhas)