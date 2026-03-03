Acclaimed blend of humour, history, social commentary gets a stage in Pune on March 7

In the 10 years since it was premiered, Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhiri Kitaab Ka has toured many prestigious venues in India, including the Ghalib Institute in Delhi and Jairangam Theatre Festival in Jaipur. Pune was missing from its register, except an abridged version that was performed for an NGO many years ago.

“We are from a civilised society, and the norm of our civilised society is that we ignore all that is bad,” says Danish Husain, setting the tone for the next 90 minutes of the popular play, Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhiri Kitaab Ka. The two hander stars Husain, who is also the writer-director, and Yasir Iftikhar Khan.

On March 7, 7 pm, the play will be performed in full at the Shreeram Lagoo Rang Avakash in Pune. The show is a collaboration between Spotlight Forum and Hoshruba Repertory that was founded by Husain.

Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhiri Kitaab Ka is based on a celebrated work, Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab, by Ibn-e-Insha, a Pakistani humourist, travel writer and poet. Isha’s short book is a look at historical and economic injustices in society, the meaninglessness of the Partition and censorship in Pakistan, among others. He presents these ideas like a school text, with sections devoted to History, Geography and Math, among others. Many readers have found the contexts relevant to India as well.

Just as the original book, the play uses humour to hit on multiple targets. There is a reference to the Muhammed bin Tughlaq, the poster boy of administrative eccentricity.

“The play follows more-or-less the format of Ibn -e Insha’s classic text. The play format had to find a way to bring these chapters alive in a fun way so it takes the form of a late night talk show with a host and an education expert as the chief guest. There are two musicians in the backdrop who intersperse the text with musical compositions,” says Husain.

Though Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhiri Kitaab Ka might seem like a modern stand-up, Husain says that it is more than that. “It has elements of theatre, storytelling or Qissagoi, Tamasha, and Tiatr. All these elements are seamlessly woven into the presentation. It is farcical theatre,” he says.

Past performances have had references to Karnataka elections, fake news, family WhatsApp groups and the Taj Mahal. Pune audiences will have to wait for the tweaks in the text. The play comes to the city at a time when comedians have been attacked for commenting on political and other public figures and events.

“I don’t think artists have an agenda to be anti-establishment. Artists are the chroniclers of the zeitgeist of their times. Their job is to cast the spotlight on the dark crevices that the gleam and sheen of any time gloss over, shove under the carpet and ignore in the larger mainstream narrative,” says Husain.

He adds, “Satire doesn’t necessarily mean it should be antagonistic. I guess great satire can evoke a humorous stinging perspective without hitting below the belt. And of course it will be naive to assume audiences are monolithic groups.”