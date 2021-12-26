scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Human journey should be towards spiritual intelligence, says Koshyari

The Governor was speaking during the launch of 'Padhega Bharat', an online educational platform on Jio TV channel.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 26, 2021 2:11:24 am
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari being felicitated by former MP Amar Sable and MLA Mahesh Landge at the event. (Express Photo)

The human being’s journey should also move towards spiritual intelligence, along with artificial intelligence, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said at an event in Pimpri on Saturday.

“… This technology will help in taking education to far-flung areas of the country and with minimum expenditure. The human being’s journey should also move towards spiritual intelligence along with artificial intelligence,” he said.

