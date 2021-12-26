Human journey should be towards spiritual intelligence, says Koshyari

The human being’s journey should also move towards spiritual intelligence, along with artificial intelligence, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said at an event in Pimpri on Saturday.

The Governor was speaking during the launch of ‘Padhega Bharat’, an online educational platform on Jio TV channel.

“… This technology will help in taking education to far-flung areas of the country and with minimum expenditure. The human being’s journey should also move towards spiritual intelligence along with artificial intelligence,” he said.