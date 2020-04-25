Hum honge kamyaab ek din: Pune Police Commissioner writes letter to colleagues in appreciation of their work during lockdown

Venkatesham says the way the police force is working day and night in a “dedicated and selfless” manner for strict implementation of the lockdown can be compared to ‘Yuddhabhumi (battlefield)’. (Express) Venkatesham says the way the police force is working day and night in a “dedicated and selfless” manner for strict implementation of the lockdown can be compared to ‘Yuddhabhumi (battlefield)’. (Express)

Expressing his hope through some famous lines, Hum honge kamyaab ek din (We shall overcome some day), Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham has written a letter appreciating the work done by the police force during the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Venkatesham’s letter, addressing his colleagues, was posted on the Twitter handle of Pune City Police late on Friday. Venkatesham says the way the police force is working day and night in a “dedicated and selfless” manner for strict implementation of the lockdown can be compared to ‘Yuddhabhumi (battlefield)’.

In the letter, the police commissioner reminded his colleagues that when they were asked why they wanted to join the police force during their interviews, their replies were that they wanted to serve society. “The time had come now to live up to this reply,” the commissioner said.

He also said, “When we perform our duty, society unknowingly ignores it. But now having seen the sacrifice of the police during the lockdown and curfew, public is appreciating us.”

The commissioner further stated that he “fully believes in capacities and efforts” of the police and, hence, wanted to say these lines: Hum honge kamyaab ek din, mann mein hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas, hum honge kamyab ek din.

In the letter, Venkatesham also said, “We all are a family. It is a proud feeling that society and media are taking congnizance of the work done by police force.”

He also asked his colleagues to take all necessary precautions, such as maintaining social distancing and using face masks and sanitisers while performing their duties.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd