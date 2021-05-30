HUL donates ICU ventilators worth Rs 1 crore to PMC

HUL is committed to helping the healthcare system as the country continues to the fight the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Hindustan Unilever Limited has donated 34 ventilators worth Rs 4 crores to the Government of Maharashtra. This includes ventilators worth Rs 1.5 crores donated to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and ventilators worth over Rs 1 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The rest have been sent to civil hospitals in Chiplun (Ratnagiri) and Nashik where the company has its factories.

In a release, the company said this will help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in the state. The Company had earlier donated 29 ventilators worth Rs. 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra. HUL is committed to helping the healthcare system as the country continues to the fight the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said the country has seen a severe shortage of critical care equipment at various hospitals and they are hopeful that this donation will provide urgent help to the hospitals as they treat patients suffering from Covid-19.

