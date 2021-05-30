scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 30, 2021
HUL donates ICU ventilators worth Rs 1 crore to PMC

In a release, the company said this will help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 30, 2021 11:43:42 am
Faulty ventilators, ‘defective’ Marathwada ventilators, Bombay Hc on ventilators, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Express, Mumbai news, Marathwada, Maharashtra covid cases, ventilatorsHUL is committed to helping the healthcare system as the country continues to the fight the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Hindustan Unilever Limited has donated 34 ventilators worth Rs 4 crores to the Government of Maharashtra. This includes ventilators worth Rs 1.5 crores donated to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and ventilators worth over Rs 1 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The rest have been sent to civil hospitals in Chiplun (Ratnagiri) and Nashik where the company has its factories.

In a release, the company said this will help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in the state. The Company had earlier donated 29 ventilators worth Rs. 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra. HUL is committed to helping the healthcare system as the country continues to the fight the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said the country has seen a severe shortage of critical care equipment at various hospitals and they are hopeful that this donation will provide urgent help to the hospitals as they treat patients suffering from Covid-19.

