Monday, August 22, 2022

Luxury real estate sales set to outperform 2019 figures in top 7 Indian cities, says consultancy firm

The press statement by consultancy firm Anarock states that the dip is mainly because of the greatest hit due to the pandemic being taken by the target customers of affordable housing.

urbanisation caste systemThe Anarock report shows that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has registered the highest sales in the 'luxury unit' category.

At a time when sale of affordable housing units (priced less than Rs 40 lakh) has taken a hit, the luxury apartment sector has seen brisk sales across the country, say industry insiders.

Analysis of nationwide sales data by real estate consultancy firm Anarock has shown that as against 17,740 luxury units (units priced above Rs 1.5 crore) sold in the entire calendar year 2019, 25,680 units were sold in the first half of 2022.

The Anarock report shows that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has registered the highest sales in this category. This region has sold 13,670 such units followed by 4,160 units sold in the National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR). Between these two markets, 11,890 units were sold in the year 2019. Pune (1,460), Kolkata (630), Bengaluru (2,430), Chennai (920) and Hyderabad (2,420) have all seen good growth in sales of luxury and ultra-luxury apartments, says the report.

The development comes at a time when the sale of affordable housing has taken a hit. In the first half of this calendar year, 31 per cent of the units sold were in the affordable sector, which is a drop from the 38 per cent in 2019. Of the 1.84 lakh homes sold till end of June 2022, 57,040 units were in the affordable sector. The press statement by Anarock states that the dip is mainly because of the greatest hit due to the pandemic being taken by the target customers of affordable housing.

More from Pune

Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri called the sales figures remarkable. “These sales figures are even more remarkable if we consider that it is mainly end-users who are driving luxury housing sales across these cities today. There is a clear takeaway on overall economic performance. Even though the typical buyers in this budget segment were not as impacted by the pandemic as the rest, HNIs are conscious of cost. Discounts by developers made luxury properties very attractive for these buyers and NRIs have also been snapping up luxury homes in India because of the favourable exchange rate,” says Puri.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:53:11 pm
