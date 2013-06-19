HSC student loses 14 marks as board staff misplace her geography supplement sheet

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is once again in the news for wrong reasons. In a latest case of poor functioning,it was discovered that the board misplaced the geography subject supplement attached to the answer-sheet of a HSC girl student.

The error on the part of MSBSHSE has cost the girl 14 marks in Geography.

The matter came to the fore when the girl sought the answer-sheet from MSBSHSE as she was confident of scoring good marks.

It came as rude shock for us to see the photocopy of geography answer-sheet without the supplement. The loss of supplement cost my daughter 14 marks in the subject, said girls father Dilip Ozarkar.

Ozarkar said authorities at MSBSHSEs Pune division were unperturbed by the error committed by them.

The board authorities did not take my complaint seriously. Senior officials asked me to give a complaint in writing and said they would revert if the supplement is traced, he said.

The exam was held on March 15 and the question number 5 (eight marks) and 7-b (six marks) related to outlining of map were solved by the girl on the supplement.

Chairman of MSBSHSE,Pune division,Sunil Chauhan parried detailed queries maintaining that search was on for tracing the supplement. We will address the issue soon, he said.

Sources in MSBSHSE said that misplacing of geography supplements is common. Some of the geography paper supplements deal with outlining of maps and other related questions. If supplements of other papers are loosened,the staff attach them to the answer-sheets by verifying the handwriting of students. This cannot be done in case of geography as the supplement deals with map-related questions, sources said.

Authorities said the issue of the supplements getting misplaced would be discussed in the upcoming standing panel meet of the board.

