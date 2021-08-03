Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results declared; pass percentage jumps to record 99.63%

This year, the board exams were cancelled and results have been calculated based on a three-year assessment formula by schools | Representational image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Class XII, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on Tuesday. The state recorded a pass percentage of 99.63 per cent, a significant jump compared to last year’s 96.93 per cent.

Students can check their subject-wise results on the website, www.mahresult.nic.in and take print-outs of the same from here. The other websites where the results can be checked are https://hscresult.mkcl.org, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in and https://msbshse.co.in. Schools and junior colleges can check their consolidated results on the website, http://www.mahahsscboard.in.

A total of 46 students scored 100 per cent results, while around 91,420 students scored more than 90 per cent.

Amongst the different streams, Science recorded pass percentage of 99.45 per cent, Commerce 99.83 per cent, Arts 99.91 per cent and HSC Vocational an overall 98.89 per cent.

Out of the 160 subjects, 70 per cent subjects had 100 per cent results. There is not a single junior college which had zero per cent results.

This year, 99.51 per cent of the differently-abled students who appeared for the exams have passed.

The board has released a list of complaint redressal officers at every divisional level where the students can take their complaints regarding the results.

For Pune division, complaints can be registered with Priya Shinde, assistant secretary, MSBSHSE Pune divisional board at sscboardpune@gmail.com or 9689192899. A format for the complaint is available on the website, http://www.mahahsscboard.in, using which students can raise complaints. The complaint redressal officer will resolve the complaints/queries within 10 days.

This year, the board exams were cancelled and results have been calculated based on a three-year assessment formula by schools.

The government decided to promote the students based on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of Class 11 and the remaining based on college-level assessment in Class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams.

For the practical component, marks have been awarded based on the state board’s existing policy. The same mode of assessment has been used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses and courses aligned with the national skills qualification framework (NSQF).