HSC exams at 3,195 centres in state from today

BY VAISHNAVI PAWAR

AS MANY as 14,57,293 students are slated to take the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination starting from Tuesday, the highest to date to appear in the exam. The exam conducted by the state board will be held at 3,195 centres across the state.

However, several students are under stress as they are still coping with the Covid-19-induced disruption in studies in the past two years.

“We studied the eleventh class through online mode, so dealing with the physical classes in the 12th was not easy. We have also lost the practice to write lengthy papers,” Siddhi Kodolikar, a Pune student appearing for the HSC, complained.

She believes proper counseling can help relieve the stress, but many students still can’t avail it.

Nikita Kadolkar, child psychologist and psychotherapist, who claims to be receiving more students this year than ever, says, “ It’s been a year of continuous classes for the students and right now they have no time to take a break. In our society, there is a huge hue and cry over the board exams, so students take them as a monumental task.

“Each student wants the best college and society teaches them that with low marks they will end up nowhere. This makes them more nervous, anxious, and at times, depressed,” she said.