Pune: HSC board exams from April 23, hall tickets from tomorrow

Students appearing for Class XII, higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations can download their hall tickets from tomorrow, April 3rd. The hall tickets can be accessed at the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE), www.mahahsscboard.in

However only junior colleges have been provided the login details, which means students have to contact their colleges to obtain their hall tickets. The board has specified that no money should be charged to students for providing the same.

The HSC board exams will take place from April 23 to May 21. This year, the education ministry has assured that students would be writing the exams from the same centre i.e. junior college or high school where they are enrolled, to ensure lesser risk owing to the COVID -19 pandemic

In a notification, the MSBSHSE has asked students to carefully check their names, photograph, signature and other basic details. In case of any errors, students have been asked to approach their high school/junior college or divisional board office.

If there are changes in the photograph, name or signature then the junior college should make it at their level and send a copy to the divisional board. If a student loses the hall ticket, junior colleges must print a copy and give it to the student with Duplicate written in red ink on it.

Defective digital photos can be replaced by print photographs with a signature from the headmaster/principal.