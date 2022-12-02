scorecardresearch
HQ Southern Command gets new Chief of Staff

Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar, a Corps of Signals officer, has assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of Southern Command in Pune on Thursday. Upon taking charge, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the city to honour fallen soldiers.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kapurthala and NDA, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Corps of Signals in June 1986, and has served in varied terrain and operational areas, including command of Indian Military Training Team Signal Company in Bhutan and an Infantry Division Signal Regiment deployed on the Line of Control in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment. He has also had back-to-back instructor tenures at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering at Mhow and Officers Training Academy in Chennai, read a press statement from the Indian Army.  The statement added, “The outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Arvind Walia complimented all ranks of the Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in an extremely challenging operational environment.”

