HPV vaccination campaign launched for girls in Pimpri-Chinchwad

After the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a nationwide HPV vaccination programme to prevent cervical cancer among women on February 28, the Medical Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) formally inaugurated the campaign at New Sangvi Hospital on the occasion of International Women’s Day. So far, 24 beneficiaries have availed themselves of the vaccine at municipal hospitals.

Under the leadership of Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, the HPV vaccine is being made available free of charge at all PCMC hospitals for girls who have completed 14 years but are under 15 years of age. The campaign will continue for the next three months, the civic administration said in a press release.

“Preventive measures are crucial for women’s health. HPV infection is a major cause of cervical cancer, and the vaccine administered at the right age is an effective shield against it. PCMC is implementing this free drive to safeguard the health of the city’s girls,” said PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

The Medical Department has appealed to parents to get their daughters vaccinated on time, stating that the HPV vaccine is safe, certified and scientifically effective.

Eligibility criteria

According to current Government of India guidelines, girls aged 14 years (those who have celebrated their 14th birthday but have not yet completed 15 years) are eligible. Due to the limited global supply of the HPV vaccine, the focus is currently on this specific age group to ensure girls approaching the age of 15 receive protection in time.

Ineligibility/contraindications

Vaccination will not be administered or will be postponed in the following cases:

-Girls outside the target age group of 14 years

-If a previous dose of an HPV vaccine (Gardasil or Cervavac) has already been taken

-A history of severe allergic reactions to the vaccine or its components (e.g., yeast)

-Presence of moderate to severe illness—vaccination should only be done after full recovery

-Free vaccination at PCMC hospitals

Free vaccination sessions will be held at all municipal hospitals from 9.30 am to 2 pm. Citizens have been urged to

visit PCMC-run facilities which include: Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, Pimpri

Talera Hospital, Chinchwad; New Bhosari Hospital, Bhosari; Indira Gandhi Maternity Home, Sangvi;

New Thergaon Hospital, Thergaon; Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri; Late Prabhakar Malharrao Kute Memorial Hospital, Akurdi and Yamunanagar Hospital, Yamunanagar.

The Medical Department has requested parents to bring their daughter’s Aadhaar card, school ID or similar identity proof, and ensure the child has had a proper breakfast before coming for vaccination.

“Protecting women’s health is a vital responsibility of the Municipal Corporation. HPV vaccination is an effective preventive measure to avoid cervical cancer. PCMC is providing this vaccine for free to 14-year-old girls. I urge parents to take the lead and respond to this health initiative by vaccinating their daughters,” said Mayor Ravi Landge.

“The HPV virus is the primary cause of cervical cancer. The vaccine provides long-term protection when administered before the age of 15. Therefore, it is essential for parents to ensure 14-year-old girls are vaccinated on time,” said Dr Laxman Gofane, Health Medical Officer, PCMC.