How vaccination helped bring down number of Covid cases and deaths in Maharashtra police

In the first wave, the police department saw its highest tally of Covid-19 cases and death toll in September last year, with 7,753 cases and 88 deaths. During the second wave, the peak was in April this year, with 6,949 cases and 66 deaths in the state police force. (File)

Vaccination against coronavirus has helped reduce both infectivity and fatality due to Covid-19 in the state police force, as exemplified by figures shared by Maharashtra Police.

Data compiled by the department has revealed a 40 per cent drop in both the number of positive cases and deaths of police personnel during five crucial months of the second wave of the infection, compared to the corresponding numbers during the five crucial months of the first wave, in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In Maharashtra overall, both the number of infections and death toll rose significantly during the second wave.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, over 90 per cent of about 2 lakh police personnel in the state have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 70 per cent personnel have taken both the doses. Vaccination for police personnel, who are frontline workers, was opened during the first phase which started on January 16 this year.

“We lost fewer personnel to coronavirus infection this time around than during the first wave, thanks to vaccination. The number of positive cases also dropped sharply, which clearly shows that the vaccine has helped a lot,” Singhal told The Indian Express.

In the five crucial months during the first wave, from July 2020 to November 2020, the state saw 16,49,135 Covid-19 cases and 40,362 deaths. During five months of the second wave, from February 2021 to June 2021 (up to June 21) the number of infections in Maharashtra was 39,61,122, an increase of 140 per cent, and the number of deaths was 69,600, an increase of 72 per cent.

During the same period in the first wave, from July 2020 to November 2020, the police department reported 22,914 Covid-19 cases and 245 deaths. In the five crucial months of second wave, from February 2021 to June 2021 (up to June 21), the department reported fewer cases, at 13,922, and fewer deaths, at 146.

The five-month periods of the two waves selected for comparison included the peak month, two months preceding the peak month and two months after the peak month.

In the first wave, the police department saw its highest tally of Covid-19 cases and death toll in September last year, with 7,753 cases and 88 deaths. During the second wave, the peak was in April this year, with 6,949 cases and 66 deaths in the state police force.

While both the number of positive cases and deaths rose sharply for the state as a whole during the five crucial months of the second wave as compared to the five crucial months of the first wave, the same numbers dropped substantively for the police department.