World Mental Health Day: ‘Guiding students to a more self-aware education plan and managing emotions key to avoid extreme distress’

Rajiv Bansal, director (operations), Global Indian International School, Balewadi, in an interview to The Indian Express highlights the steps taken by the school to tackle mental health.

Do children in your school suffer from mental health issues? What is the percentage of children who suffer from mental health issues?

Student life consists of mild stressors like confusion, test anxiety and peer pressure. A diagnosed mental disorder like depression, panic attack, ADHD are severe compared to mild stressors of life. At GIIS, Balewadi we focus on equipping our students with skills to overcome life stressors in a healthy manner which prevents them from escalating to a severe issue. At least 0.3 per cent of our students are seeking treatment for a diagnosed mental health condition.

What steps have you taken to redress the problem?

A mental health programme run by the school is more of an opportunity for the school than a problem. A proactive plan with the multiple stake holders in a student’s life is put into place. A full-time school counsellor conducts hands-on workshops with students on grade specific and need specific topics regularly. Students that need one-on-one counselling are then identified with the expertise of a counsellor and help of parents and teachers. An Individual Counselling Plan is then tailor-made for the child based on a comprehensive psycho-social and educational assessment report.

Is it stress of studies that is causing mental issues among children?

Yes. Every individual has a different capacity of understanding, learning, and applying. Evaluating a learner solely based on recall capacity seems unfair. Some students may do extremely well on a timed exam and may thrive under the environment (eustress), some may not be well equipped to cope. Guiding the student to a more self-aware plan of education and managing emotions healthily is the key to avoid extreme distress for studies.

Are parents also responsible for mental health of children?

Yes. Parents are the most important stakeholders in a student’s mental health. Younger children pick up behaviours by looking at others. Parents are their primary role models. The healthier behaviour a parent displays — the child picks up the same. If a child observes the parent taking care or talking about mental health, the child automatically learns that behaviour.

Are teachers also accountable for mental health issues?

Yes. Students spend a lot of time around teachers. As our primary mode of communication in the school is verbal language, we must choose our words wisely. Teachers also play a very important role in early detection of deviant behaviours. Early intervention channelising the issue correctly is crucial for a teacher.

Is peer pressure also putting kids under mental stress?

Peer Pressure is one of the key triggers to stress. Adolescents are always looking for something that makes them seem “cooler” than their peers. A counsellor working with students can take up topics of being okay with their true selves and not falling for the sham of peer pressure. Self-acceptance and respect for oneself and others are vital for an individual to neither create nor fall under peer pressure.

Is mental health of students a major problem in schools?

Mental health is a combination of one’s social emotional and behavioural self. Throughout different age groups children show different behavioural concern. A younger demographic may show mental health disorders like separation anxiety, ADHD, learning difficulties whereas an adolescent demographic may show signs of bullying, social anxiety, depression, social trauma etc. If not caught at the initial stages, the difficulties may intensify and cause a major problem.

School is also a setup that grooms the student’s personality holistically. Education and desensitising students on taking care of their mental health is as important as teaching them hygiene, academics and career growth.

How much stress does the National Education Policy lay on mental health?

Mental health has only recently come into light in the national education policy. Finding the most effective way to educate our children while making them mentally, physically and emotionally well rounded should be given the top priority.