How Rotary clubs across states are aiding govt in Covid-19 vaccination 

Rotary, a long-standing partner of the Government of India in the fight against life-threatening diseases like polio, measles, and rubella, is playing an important role in strengthening public trust in coronavirus vaccines, along with assisting in vaccine delivery and rollout. Under Rotary’s COVID-19 task force in India, Rotary clubs across various states have set up free COVID-19 vaccination centres and are also leading other collaborative efforts with respective state governments.

Considering there are over 940 million adults in India, to reach more individuals, the average number of doses should increase to at least 6.8 million per day, Deepak Kapur, chair of Rotary’s India National Polio Plus Committee and vice-chair of Rotary’s COVID-19 Task Force in India, told The Indian Express.

“At Haryana, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, we have set up free COVID-19 vaccination centres and are also leading other collaborative efforts with respective state governments. For example, the Rotary Club of Madras is working with the Tamil Nadu government to help support the procurement, cold chain storage and delivery of coronavirus vaccines,” Kapur said.

He also spoke about vaccine hesitancy and recalled Rotary’s experience with the oral polio vaccine. “Rotary in India engaged with trusted religious and community leaders to form a committee that combated misinformation, encouraged vaccine acceptance and advocated for polio immunization. The same committee is now working to advocate for coronavirus immunization and is also encouraging people to continue safe social distancing practices, even after they’ve been immunized,” he said.

“Given the success of Rotary and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI’s) polio programme to date — incidences of polio have plummeted by more than 99.9 per cent globally, and only Pakistan and Afghanistan remain endemic — we have been able to draw insights from these efforts and apply them to improving public health at large. In fact, Rotary is already transitioning its extensive polio eradication knowledge and assets in India to support the government of India’s public health goals, such as measles and rubella elimination, and now, to support the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” Kapur said.