How Ramzan turns eateries in Pune’s Kausar Baugh into meeting points of faith, flavour, and fellowship

Written by Rimil Patra

As dusk settles and the azaan echoes, Kausar Baugh in Pune transforms into a living dastarkhwan. The narrow lanes glow under string lights, smoke rises from sizzling tawas, and nearly a thousand people gather each evening to break their fast.

Bombay seekh paratha and seekh paratha, crisp outside and stuffed with spiced minced meat, are among the favourites. Vendors flip them swiftly on large iron griddles, serving them hot with chutney. Close by, malpua sizzles in ghee before being soaked in sugar syrup and paired with rabdi. Halwa paratha remains another crowd-puller, especially for those looking for something sweet yet filling. Beef and chicken samosas disappear within minutes of being fried. What draws people in is not just taste, but affordability; most stalls keep prices reasonable, ensuring everyone can partake.

“After fasting the whole day, the first bite of seekh paratha just feels different,” said a local resident. “Ramzan evenings here are not complete without coming to Kausar Baugh. It’s a tradition for our family.”

A vendor at one of the popular seekh counters said, “During Ramzan, we almost double our preparation. People wait for this month. We try to keep prices reasonable so everyone can enjoy.”

At Sharif Caterers, around 400-500 people sit together at a time. From 5 pm until 6 am, food keeps flowing. Their iftari spread features Lucknowi pulao and slow-cooked nalli nihari, where marrow-rich bones are simmered overnight until the gravy turns thick and aromatic. To manage the crowd, eight staff members are assigned to parking, with a separate free space for four-wheelers.

“Ramzan is about serving people,” said a representative from Sharif Caterers. “We want families to sit together peacefully and eat without worrying about arrangements. That is why we focus on management as much as food.”

A food vendor preparing malpua in Pune's Kausar Baugh. (Photo Credit: Rimil Patra)

Khane Khas Restaurant, known for its biryani, offers Ramzan specials like Shahi and Pathani rolls, malai tikka, Nizam tikka, and damka chaap. Desserts such as malpua with rabdi and matka rabdi are in high demand. The management said they use less oil and minimal food colour during Ramzan, focusing on quality. Free fruits are distributed to those observing roza, and the Turkish-themed decor adds to the festive atmosphere.

“We are careful about what we serve in Ramzan,” said the restaurant manager. “People fast the entire day, so we make sure the food is light, hygienic, and prepared with good ingredients. Quality always comes first.”

Cafe Zam Zam, another popular stop in Kausar Baugh, is known for its beef and chicken kadigosht prepared on long iron skewers. The meat is marinated for hours in a blend of spices, ginger-garlic paste, and tenderizers before being slowly roasted over charcoal. As the outer layer turns smoky and crisp, thin slices are shaved off directly onto plates, keeping the inside juicy and flavourful.

“Our kadigosht is all about patience,” said a staff member at Cafe Zam Zam. “The longer the marination, the better the taste. During Ramzan, people come specially for this after iftar.”

Azam Campus

A short drive away, the lanes of Azam Campus in Pune Cantonment carry their own Ramzan charm. Families stroll past food counters, children tug at elders for kebabs, and the mood is celebratory. At Agra Restaurant, an all-time favourite spot here, chicken Russian kabab, murgh masala, and chicken lajij boneless in rich red gravy dominate tables.

The owner of Agra Restaurant said, “For us, Ramzan is the busiest and most special time of the year. People come here after prayers with their families. When they say our Russian kabab is part of their Ramzan routine, it feels rewarding.”

During Ramzan, these food joints become more than eateries; they become meeting points of faith, flavour, and fellowship, where every bite marks gratitude at the end of a day-long fast.

(Rimil Patra is an intern with The Indian Express)