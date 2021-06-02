How Raju Shetti’s farmers’ Union set up a Covid Care Centre to fight pandemic

The centre has tied up with 14 medical shops in the area that supply medicines at concessionary rates.

Farmers’ leader and former MP Raju Shetti’s decision to start a 100 bedded COVID Care Centre in the town of Jaysinghpur in Kolhapur district was a result of his experience with the pandemic and suffering caused to locals.

“Since the start of the second wave, we have been helping patients to get beds. However, as the disease progressed, getting oxygen beds was almost an impossibility as all the government and private medical facilities in Sangli and Kolhapur were full. Unfortunately, we did see deaths happening due to the unavailability of such beds. Our decision to start the Shivar Covid Care Centre lies in our experiences,” he said.

The second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic has seen rural Maharashtra coming under the clutches of the virus reaching the remotest part of the state. As cases started rising in areas that were left out during the first phase, a scramble started for beds, oxygen, and for basic medical facilities broke out.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Shetti and his organization the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana decided to wade in and the 100 bedded COVID Care Centre at Jaysinghpur was started to cater to this rising need of patients. At first, the facility had 50 beds but all beds were filled with the next few hours. Post that, more 50 isolation beds and 50 with oxygen were accomodated. Like most other programs of the farmers organization, this facility is also run through voluntary donations. Common people, Shetti said had willingly helped in donating for the same.

Run from the hostel building of Jaysinghpur college, the centre has four specialized doctors along with 8 other doctors and 6 nursing staff. Volunteers of the organization look after the administrative work.

Shetti claims that the treatment at the centre is provided at very reasonable rates with patients having to pay almost half the amount they would pay for medicines elsewhere. The centre has tied up with 14 medical shops in the area that supply medicines at concessionary rates.