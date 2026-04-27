‘43 successes and 14 failures’: How Pune authorities stopped a 16-year-old’s marriage just in time

Earlier this month, a case was registered against the family members of another 16-year-old Pune girl for allegedly arranging her marriage.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneApr 27, 2026 06:02 PM IST
Save the childMarriage of girls under 18 years is illegal in India. (File)
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The police and the District Women and Child Development department stopped a child marriage in Pune city on Sunday, taking the number of successful preventions in such cases in the district to 43 since January last year.

“We managed to stop 43 child marriages since January 2025. However, in 14 cases, the minor girls were married, which is illegal. In such cases, First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the persons, including parents or other family members of the bride and groom, for arranging the child marriages. They were booked under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006,” said Mangesh Jadhav, Pune District Child Protection Officer.

On Sunday, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan of the Khadak police station received information that a 16-year-old girl was being married off in Pune city. The police passed on the information to the Child Helpline number (1098). Thereafter, Rohini Dhawale, District Women and Child Development Officer, and Sudhir Dhakane, Child Development Project Officer, initiated action on this matter.

“We obtained the girl’s age proof, confirming she was a minor,” said Mangesh Jadhav.

Jadhav said people had gathered for the marriage of the minor girl. Monika Jadhav, Supervisor of the Child Helpline, along with social worker Surekha Kamble, reached the spot and counseled the girl’s family and others who came for the marriage.

“They were also warned that if the girl’s marriage proceeded before she completed 18 years of age, legal action would be initiated against them as per Sections 9, 10, and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Family members agreed and stopped the marriage,” said Jadhav.

Earlier this month, an offence was registered against the family members of another 16-year-old Pune girl for allegedly arranging her marriage.

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Swati Pathade, Assistant Child Marriage Prevention Officer, had lodged the FIR in this case at the Bibvewadi police station on April 3.

As stated in the FIR, Swati Pathade, along with Monika Jadhav, Surekha Kamble, and Anganwadi sevika Lakshmi Mahale, reached the girl’s house on April 3 for verification.

Inquiry confirmed that the girl’s family married her to a 28-year-old man in December. The girl was also found to be wearing a mangalsutra, the FIR stated.

A case was then lodged against the parents of the girl, the man to whom she was married, and his parents. The case was later transferred to the Solapur police for further investigation.

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Ali Akhtar, Pune district coordinator for Child Helpline, said if people have any information about the marriage of minors, they should immediately call 1098 to share the details.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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